New Delhi: The Saudi Arabia government banned the Sunni Islamic Organisation, Tablighi Jamaat and called it ‘one of the gates of terrorism’. According to the announcement made on Twitter, the Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh also directed the mosque preachers to allocate the sermon next Friday to ‘warn’ people against the organisation.Also Read - Ashes 2021: Josh Hazelwood Tricked By Barmy Army To Sign A Hilarious Photograph; Tweet Goes Viral

The tweet said, “His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab).” Also Read - 'You're Doing For F**King Game': Heartbroken Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash Why She Used Vishal Kotian

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

Also Read - ICC Still Not Losing Hope of Featuring in 2028 Olympics as 'Additional Sport'

Along with Tablighi Jamaat, another group by the name of Da’wah has also been banned. The tweet also said that the minister has directed that the sermons must mention ‘their danger to the society’ and that affiliation with ‘partisan groups’ is prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

The organisation, the name of which means ‘Society for spreading faith’, was founded in India in 1926. According to a report in WION, it is a Sunni Islamic missionary movement that inspires Muslims to follow the pure form of Sunni Islam. They urge the Muslims to follow the dressing code, rituals and personal behaviour strictly.