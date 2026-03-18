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Saudi Arabia BLAST: 2 massive explosions heard in capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia BLAST: 2 massive explosions heard in capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia BLAST: The capital of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, i.e., Riyadh has been attacked by Iranian missiles.

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Saudi Arabia BLAST: In a huge global breaking development, two massive explosions were heard in the capital city, Riyadh. As per a report carried by the Associated Press, the two explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Wednesday evening. In addition to this update, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of defence has said that the country’s air defences have intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards the country’s eastern region. As per global media reports, the ministry earlier said that a drone had been downed in the same area and another in Riyadh.

Why Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia is under threat?

The Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia has come under repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks in recent days, as tensions across the region continue to rise. On Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it may soon launch strikes against key oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, a report by Turkish Anadolu agency said.

The warning followed reports in Iranian media of a joint US-Israeli airstrike targeting gas storage tanks at Iran’s South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh. The strike reportedly forced two refineries, with a combined production capacity of about 100 million cubic meters per day, to suspend operations

What is happening between US, Israel and Iran?.

Since February 28, the United States and Israel have carried out a coordinated military campaign against Iran, which has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including that of then- Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military bases, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

What Iranian FM said on US, Israel launching attacks on regional states?

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran has information that the US and Israel are launching attacks from certain locations against Arab states in the West Asia region. He made the remarks in an interview with pan-Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, parts of which were published, questioning the origin of attacks on regional Arab states that have been blamed on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi makes big claim

Foreign Minister Araghchi said that Iran is ready to meet with regional states and form a joint committee to investigate the nature of the attacked targets, Xinhua news agency reported. Iran’s strikes only targeted US bases and interests in retaliation for attacks launched from those sites, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

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