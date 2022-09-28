Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has made 37-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) the prime minister of the kingdom. In a royal decree issued on Tuesday, the King appointed the younger son Prince Khalid bin Salman as defense minister. Two more important appointments have also taken place. Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz has been made Minister of State and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Minister of Sports. Although MBS was handling the responsibility of the Defense Minister, the truth is that due to the ill health of King Salman, he has been the undeclared ruler of Saudi Arabia for many years.Also Read - Iran Woman, Seen In Viral Video Without Scarf On Head During Anti Hijab Protest, Shot Dead: Report

No change on these posts

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will continue as Foreign Minister, Mohamed Al-Jadaan as Finance Minister, and Khalid Al-Falih as Investment Minister.

King’s health is not good

After the announcement, MBS said in a statement – ​​Saudi Arabia has increased self-reliance in the defense industry from 2% to 15%. The new Defense Minister will try to take it to 50%.

King Salman, 86, became ruler in 2015, but before that he had served as Crown Prince for nearly two and a half years, just like Prince Salman. His health is not good for the last few years. Since then there was speculation about MBS becoming the Prime Minister.

Many changes made under MBS

MBS entered politics in the year 2015 as the Defense Minister. As Defense Minister, he took strong military action against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. After this, Vision 2030 was launched in April 2016. Its purpose is to make Saudi the biggest power among Arab and Islamic countries. For this, he took many important decisions.

The most important of these is the economy. In fact, the first objective of Vision 2030 is to separate Saudi from the oil dependent economy and develop it as a tourism hub. MBS has started many projects like Neom City to promote tourism in the country.