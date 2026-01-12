Home

Saudi Arabia expels thousands of illegal residents; No news yet about Indians

Saudi Arabia is now taking action against those who facilitated the illegal entry of these individuals into the country.

New Delhi: A major operation has been launched against people residing illegally in Saudi Arabia. In the first week of January alone, 18,836 illegal residents were arrested in Saudi Arabia, of whom more than 10,000 have already been deported. On the orders of the Saudi King, a nationwide crackdown is underway against illegal residents, and those violating labour laws and border regulations are being expelled from the country.

Most have been deported

The Saudi Ministry of Interior stated in a report on Saturday, January 10, that these arrests were made between January 1 and 7 through a joint operation by security forces and government agencies.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, of those detained, 11,710 were found to be violating residency laws, while 4,239 violated border security regulations. 2,887 people were violating labour laws. Most of these people have been deported, and preparations are underway to expel the remaining individuals from Saudi Arabia.

More than 10 thousand illegal residents deported

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that 10,195 people have already been deported. In addition, 20,956 violators have been sent to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents. 5,201 people have been transferred to complete travel arrangements before deportation, meaning they will be expelled from Saudi Arabia very soon. Saudi authorities also stated that 1,741 people attempting to enter the country illegally have also been arrested. Of these, 39 per cent were displaced Yemenis, 60 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, and one per cent were from other countries. In addition, 46 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.

Saudi government adopts a strict stance

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is now taking action against those who facilitated the illegal entry of these individuals into the country. Nineteen people have been arrested on charges of providing transportation, accommodation, or employment to illegal immigrants. According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, 29,823 foreigners, including 28,220 men and 1,603 women, are currently under investigation as part of this campaign. The Saudi ministry has adopted a strict stance, stating that anyone who assists in the illegal entry of people into the country, or provides them with transportation, accommodation, or employment, could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to one million Saudi riyals. Vehicles or property used in the commission of the crime may also be confiscated.

