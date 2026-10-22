Saudi Arabian Airport attacked by Houthi Rebels; One killed and eight injured, including Indian

Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have suspended flights until Oct 24, on all routes. Akasa Air has suspended flights until Oct 27, on all routes, the Indian mission informed.

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New Delhi: The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has said that an attack took place at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening, killing one person and injuring eight others. In a statement, the authority said the injuries ranged from minor to serious. An assessment of the physical damage caused to the airport is underway.

There is no information yet on how the attack was carried out. However, in recent days, Saudi airports have repeatedly come under projectile attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The attack comes amid rising regional tensions, with Houthi strikes having affected several airports in Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department said on Wednesday that Washington had ordered non-essential US embassy personnel and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid continued deadly attacks on the country by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The incident came to light after a diplomatic source told AFP that all American staff members and their families had been ordered to leave the US Embassy in the Gulf state.

Indian National Injured in Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah Oilfield

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that an Indian national has been injured in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield. In a post on X, the embassy said, “The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national.”

The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 21, 2026

The Shaybah oilfield is one of Saudi Arabia’s major oil production centres. The incident comes amid recent Houthi attacks and heightened tensions in the region. The embassy is monitoring the injured Indian national’s condition and working to ensure that the necessary assistance is provided.

India asks its nationals in Saudi Arabia to take ‘due precautions’

India on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, asking them to take “due precautions” amid heightened security concerns following strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised the Indian Community “to take due precautions under the prevailing situation,” in a social media post on Sunday.

“In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events,” the Indian mission said.

The fresh advisory came amid heightened security concerns following drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, including a deadly strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10.