Did any Indian citizen kill in Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia? Embassy issues clarification, says ‘No Indian…’

New Delhi: Iran launched a fierce missile attack on Saudi Arabia, sparking panic among residents. According to reports, a projectile struck a residential area, raising concerns about civilian safety. Saudi Arabia said the Iranian strikes have increased anger and tension within the country. Earlier reports suggested that an Indian citizen was killed in the attack. However, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh clarified on Monday that no Indian national was killed in the incident and stated that it is in contact with Saudi authorities.

No Indian citizen killed

Issuing a statement, a Saudi Civil Defense official on Sunday said that the two people killed in the incident in Al-Kharj city included one Indian and one Bangladeshi national. However, the Indian Embassy has now termed the report of an Indian citizen’s death as incorrect.

In a post on the social media platform X, saying, “It is a relief that no Indian national was killed in the unfortunate incident that occurred in Al-Kharj yesterday evening.”

The embassy further stated, “Counsellor Mr. Y. Sabir visited Al-Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident.” It added that the injured person is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al-Kharj.

A Saudi spokesperson said, “Attempts to target civilian infrastructure are a clear violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures have been implemented in such cases.”

Indian Embassy issues advisory

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. It asked Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the advisories issued by local authorities.

Sharing a post on social media platform X, the embassy said, “In view of the current situation in the region and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian nationals presently in Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant.”

