Saudi Arabia is purchasing JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan not for itself but for third party; Who is that?

Saudi Arabia is America's largest ally in the Persian Gulf and West Asia.

New Delhi: According to media reports, Saudi Arabia may purchase JF-17 fighter jets in exchange for its $2 billion loan to Pakistan. It is being reported that the entire deal could be worth $4 billion. Since the revelations about this deal, experts have questioned Saudi Arabia’s intentions. Saudi Arabia is America’s largest ally in the Persian Gulf and West Asia. Meanwhile, Pakistan has built the JF-17 fighter jets using Chinese technology and is equipped with a Russian-made engine. This has fuelled speculation about the Saudi-Pakistan deal. It has now been revealed that Saudi Arabia may purchase JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan and give them to Sudan.

Rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE

According to a report in Defense Blog, Saudi Arabia may purchase these fighters to aid Sudan. Sudan is currently facing attacks from the UAE and Israel-backed Rapid Support Force (RSF) militia. This has created significant tension between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Government-level talks are ongoing between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly provided billions of dollars to Pakistan to prevent default. Following Israel’s attack on Qatar, Saudi Arabia also signed a defense agreement with Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons.

Deep ties between Sudan and Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has sold JF-17 fighter jets to both Myanmar and Nigeria. Pakistan supplies these jets through government-to-government agreements. Sudan and Saudi Arabia share deep historical and religious ties. Sudan is currently grappling with a civil war. Saudi Arabia is supporting the Sudanese army, which is battling RSF attacks. The RSF is supported by the UAE.

RSF has captured significant territory

Since the civil war broke out in Sudan in 2023, the RSF has captured significant territory with UAE assistance. Saudi Arabia has not been able to provide significant support to the Sudanese army. The RSF now controls large areas of Sudan where gold is found. In February 2025, when the RSF announced the formation of a new government, Saudi Arabia publicly opposed it. Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Saudi Arabia and met with the Saudi Prince.

Pakistan could irk the UAE

According to reports, Saudi Arabia is now helping Sudan acquire JF-17 fighter jets. Saudi Arabia wants to use these fighter jets to strengthen the Sudanese army. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Pakistan has confirmed the JF-17 fighter jet deal in exchange for this loan. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing between the two countries. If Pakistan pursues this deal with Saudi Arabia, it could anger the UAE, which provides significant financial assistance to Pakistan.

