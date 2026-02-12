Home

Historic! Saudi Arabia lifts alcohol ban after 73 years; check eligibility and new rules for buying

Saudi Arabia has eased the alcohol ban restriction in the country along with significantly expanding access to its first legal liquor store.

Alcohol ban update

Saudi Arabia Alcoh0l ban update: In a historic global development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) has taken a big decision possibly impacting the lives of millions of residents of the region and hundreds of tourists visiting the country every year. In a big decision, Saudi Arabia has lifted a 73-year-old ban on alcohol for selected individuals. The step is being taken in a bid to restructure the global image of the country and increase the tourist attraction of the country. Here are all the details you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s recent step towards easing the alcohol ban in the country.

Why did Saudi Arabia ban Alcohol?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia banned alcohol across the country in 1952, when King Ibn Saud prohibited its sale and consumption due to Islamic law and conservative norms.

What has Saudi Arabia decided on Alcohol ban?

In the recent development, Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded access to its first legal liquor store in Riyadh. While the shop initially opened in early 2024 exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats, new regulations introduced at the end of 2025 now permit wealthy, non-Muslim expatriates to purchase alcohol.

Here is a breakdown of the current eligibility and entry requirements:

Saudi Arabia Alcoh0l ban easing: What is the Eligibility Criteria?

As per the new rules in Saudi Arabia, the access to alcohol is strictly limited to non-Muslim foreign residents who meet one of the following financial benchmarks:

Premium Residency Holders: The expats with a “Gold” permit, carrying an annual fee of 100,000 SAR ($26,662) are elegible under the scheme. It can be noted that this scheme is typically targeted at investors, senior executives and high-level specialists. High-Income Professionals: As per the new rules, residents who can prove a monthly salary of at least 50,000 SAR ($13,333) are also eligible to buy alcohol.

Saudi Arabia Alcoh0l ban easing: Entry Requirements

Readers should know about the security at the shop enforces strict verification protocols before buying alcohol in Saudi Arabia.

To enter, alcohol buyers must provide:

Identification: Your official Saudi Residence ID (Iqama).

Your official Saudi Residence ID (Iqama). Financial Proof: Premium Residency holders must show their specific permit.

Also, other eligible residents must present a formal salary certificate or an official letter from their employer verifying their income.

