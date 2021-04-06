New Delhi: What can be termed as a significant move to curb the growing cases of COVID-19, the Saudi authorities said that only those people who have taken the COVID jab and immunised against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan. Also Read - 5 Superfoods To Boost Immune System And Help You Stay Healthy Amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah released a statement and said that only "immunised people" will be granted permits to perform Umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

The statement further added that people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or those having received one dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before performing the pilgrimage, or a person who has recovered from the virus will be allowed to perform the ritual. The ministry also said it would increase the operational capacity of the holy mosque in adherence with COVID-19 measures and restrictions.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 393,000 coronavirus infections and over 6,700 deaths from the virus. The kingdom’s health ministry said it has administered more than five million coronavirus vaccines, in a country with a population of over 34 million.

Last month, King Salman replaced the Hajj minister, months after the kingdom hosted the smallest Hajj in modern history due to the pandemic. Mohammad Benten was relieved from his post and replaced by Essam bin Saeed, according to a royal decree published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).