New Delhi: Saudi Arabia is ready to meet the oil needs of the world, stated a council of ministers. During a weekly session of the Cabinet at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, the ministers re-emphasized the Kingdom to be the most reliable, safe and independent oil exporter of the world.

Notably, Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah had told the Saudi Press Agency about the extraordinary efforts taken by Saudi Arabia to restore its capability to cater to the global oil needs within 72 hours. The statement issued by Turki Al-Shabanah, as quoted by news agency IANS, read: “This strengthens the Kingdom’s efforts to establish relations with countries within and outside of OPEC to achieve permanent stability of oil markets; benefit producers, consumers and the oil industry; attract investment and stabilize the financial system to enable the global economy to grow and prosper.”

This comes as a crucial announcement in the wake of the drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s Khurais and Abqaiq oil plants. The strikes carried out by a fleet of 10 drones had raked up the already prevalent tensions between Iran and the Persian Gulf. Notably, following the drone attacks last month, Saudi petroleum company Aramco stated that it has officially suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude which represents over half of Saudi Kingdom’s oil output. Taking stock of these terror attacks, the discussion in the cabinet session on Tuesday focused on the readiness of the Gulf Cooperation Council armed forces to confront any such future threats or attacks.