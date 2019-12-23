Riyadh: A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in October last year, causing a global uproar.

Three other people have been sentenced varying prison terms for covering up on the crime and violations of law for a total of 24 years in jail.

“The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

#STATEMENT by the Public Prosecutor regarding the murder of citizen Jamal bin Ahmed bin Hamza Khashoggi (may his soul Rest In Peace). pic.twitter.com/745x7OABkx — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 23, 2019

Khashoggi, a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

As per a Reuters report, his body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The murder created outrage worldwide, and some Western governments said they believed the crown prince ordered the journalist’s killing.

No other details were immediately given about the ruling in the highly secretive trial, which began in January. The identities of the men are unknown and UN investigators have been repeatedly barred from hearings