Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign joint defence deal amid Iran conflict; here’s what it means for India

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a joint defence agreement in Mecca. In an event which may have a somewhat negative impact on India’s regional role in the Gulf, the three countries have come together amid regional turmoil with Gulf states coming under fire from Iran after it was attacked by the US and Israel.
According to a joint statement released by the countries, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence and provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack on all.
“The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States,” the statement said.
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A joint defense agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office. The pact comes amid escalating regional tensions driven by the US-Israel war with Iran, which began on February 28 and has drawn in several Gulf states while crippling shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Tehran has targeted regional nations hosting US military bases and cautioned against aiding American operations against Iran.
“The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” Pakistan Foreign Office said on the defence deal.
Reacting to the development, India on Friday said that the newly signed defence agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, saying it was “closely following the development.”
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