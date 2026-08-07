Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign joint defence deal amid Iran conflict; here’s what it means for India

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement amid escalating Middle East tensions, forming a trilateral security alliance that India is closely monitoring due to its strategic and defense implications.

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Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign joint defence deal (Image X.com)

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a ​joint defence agreement in Mecca. In an event which may have a somewhat negative impact on India’s regional role in the Gulf, the three countries have come together amid regional turmoil with Gulf states coming under fire from Iran ‌after it was attacked by the US and Israel.

According to a joint statement released by the countries, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence and provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack on all. Read more: Longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century on THIS date, parts of world to plunge into darkness for over 6 minutes

“The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States,” the statement said. Also read: Saudi Prince found dead in hotel bathroom in London, report reveals fatal drug and alcohol mix

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to sign major defence deal

A joint defense agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office. The pact comes amid escalating regional tensions driven by the US-Israel war with Iran, which began on February 28 and has drawn in several Gulf states while crippling shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Tehran has targeted regional nations hosting US military bases and cautioned against aiding American operations against Iran.

What Pakistan said on Turkey- Saudi Arabia- Pakistan deal?

“The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” Pakistan Foreign Office said on the defence deal.

Reacting to the development, India on Friday said that the newly signed defence agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, saying it was “closely following the development.”