Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel all together… Is Trump building an ‘anti-Iran’ front in West Asia?

Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear program, efforts to cultivate relations with Israel, and the formation of a new security architecture with the UAE. Is Trump pursuing a comprehensive strategy to encircle Iran in West Asia?

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Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel all together... Is Trump building an 'anti-Iran' front in West Asia? (File)

A game of diplomacy is unfolding in middle east. On one side is Iran, which considers itself the region’s most powerful power. On the other side is the United States, which, under pressure from Israel, has been trying to limit Iran’s influence for years. Now, a new player is rapidly emerging in this story: Saudi Arabia.

Until a few years ago, Saudi Arabia and Israel did not have formal relations. The US was also extremely cautious about the nuclear program. But now the situation appears to be changing. If current diplomatic efforts proceed, a security architecture could emerge in West Asia that would see the US, Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia aligned on a common strategic line. This is why many strategic experts view this as a potential “anti-Iran architecture.”

Saudi Arabia gets uranium enrichment rights

Saudi Arabia has stated for years that it wants to wean its economy off oil dependence. As part of this plan, it began preparing to pursue a civilian nuclear energy program. According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s goal isn’t just to build nuclear-powered power plants. It wants to be involved in the entire nuclear fuel cycle, developing capabilities from uranium extraction to enrichment. Mohammed bin Salama has been pursuing this for a long time. He tried to strike deals with everyone from Trump to Biden. Finally, Trump met his demand, and that too with full conditions.

The United States typically does not grant countries with which it signs nuclear agreements the right to uranium enrichment. For example, it has a nuclear agreement with the United Arab Emirates, but the United States has not granted it the right to enrich uranium. This agreement between the United States and the UAE is called the “gold standard.” However, Saudi Arabia wanted to go beyond this model. This is why the world is closely watching the US-Saudi nuclear deal. Trump is expected to sign this potential agreement soon.

Trump’s new attempt to improve relations with Israel

The nuclear program isn’t an isolated story. Over the past few years, the US has consistently pushed for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and establish formal relations with Israel. The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and several other countries have already normalized relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

If Saudi Arabia follows this path in the future, it would be the biggest strategic shift in West Asia. This is because Saudi Arabia is not just an Arab country, but is also considered the most influential political and religious center in the Islamic world.

What could the future hold for West Asia?

At present, the picture is not entirely clear. Negotiations on Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program, potential relations with Israel, and US strategy remain subject to many pressures. The Palestinian issue, Iran’s response, US domestic politics, and regional security conditions will influence the entire process.But one thing is clear: West Asia is no longer just a story of Iran versus Israel. A new strategic framework is taking shape here, one that integrates nuclear energy, security partnerships, economic investment, and diplomacy.

If this process continues, the balance of power in West Asia could shift completely in the coming years. At the center of this shift will be four major players: the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel. Iran, on the other hand, could view this entire equation as a new siege against itself.

This story begins with nuclear energy. Saudi Arabia has stated for years that it wants to wean its economy off oil dependence. As part of this plan, it began preparing to pursue a civilian nuclear energy program.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s goal isn’t just to build nuclear-powered power plants. It wants to be involved in the entire nuclear fuel cycle, developing capabilities from uranium extraction to enrichment. Mohammed bin Salama has been pursuing this for a long time. He tried to strike deals with everyone from Trump to Biden. Finally, Trump met his demand, and that too with full conditions.The United States typically does not grant countries with which it signs nuclear agreements the right to uranium enrichment.

For example, it has a nuclear agreement with the United Arab Emirates, but the United States has not granted it the right to enrich uranium. This agreement between the United States and the UAE is called the “gold standard.” However, Saudi Arabia wanted to go beyond this model. This is why the world is closely watching the US-Saudi nuclear deal. Trump is expected to sign this potential agreement soon.

What is US’ strategy?

Many experts believe that the US is not just expanding energy cooperation. Its larger goal is also to reshape the regional security system. Missile defense, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and joint military cooperation could be significantly strengthened if the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel come together under a common security framework.