Home

News

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other GCC states caught in escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict as missile threats and oil risks grow

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other GCC states caught in escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict as missile threats and oil risks grow

As Iran, the US and Israel escalate military tensions, GCC countries face missile threats, economic shocks and oil route risks, placing Gulf nations at the centre of a rapidly widening Middle East conflict.

GCC Countries

GCC stands for the Gulf Cooperation Council, which refers to the six Arab states bordering the Persian Gulf. As Iran ramps up attacks amid rising tensions with Israel and the United States, many fear the Gulf countries could be dragged into a broader conflict.

GCC nations face indirect impacts as U.S, Iran and Israel take part in military escalations throughout the Middle East. For years, the Gulf countries have been places of relative safety compared to other regions of the Middle East. They host American military bases and are home to diplomats and wealthy expatriates.

Heightened Security Risks in the Gulf

Iran attacked US bases in Syria, Iraq, Israel and Afghanistan on Wednesday. Iranian forces used drones and missiles, triggering warnings overnight in countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. US forces confirmed that Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at its troops stationed in Syria, Iraq, Israel and Georgia.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said last night that “some missiles were intercepted” by air defenses during the attack. Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have all stated that air defenses were activated as a result of the attacks.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: From Tomahawk To Shahab-1: What deadly weapons US, Israel used against Iran, and how Tehran retaliated?

GCC Countries Condemn Iran Attack

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the US condemned Iran’s attacks on US forces. Countries signed on to the joint statement included Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The United States and GCC members condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s reckless and destabilizing attack,” the joint statement read. “Targeting U.S. forces was a threat to sovereign countries and placed civilian lives at risk.”

GCC countries urge Iran to stop escalating tensions. “The GCC Council affirms the sovereign right of each member state to self-defense, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, and its determination to take all measures necessary to defend its territories and citizens.”

GCC Stock Markets, Airlines Disrupted

The United Arab Emirates’ flagship carrier Emirates has canceled thousands of flights due to increased tensions in the region. Several other Gulf airlines have also paused flights including Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Saudi Airlines joined the list Wednesday morning, suspending flights until Thursday morning.

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock exchanges both announced closures until at least Thursday. Kuwait’s stock exchange announced it will close its trading floor Wednesday and shift to remote trading.

Oil Shipping Lanes at Risk

Over 18% of global oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway located between Oman and Iran. Iranian officials have threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz if sanctions continue. If the Strait of Hormuz were to be shut down or conflict were to escalate in the region, global markets could see another spike in crude oil prices. Rising oil prices would exacerbate inflationary pressures.

GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia have maintained security partnerships with the United States for years. Iran’s aggressive posturing could threaten the stability these countries have worked to maintain for decades.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.