Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday that his country wants no war in the region but will not hesitate to deal with any threat.

“The Kingdom does not want a war in the region, but we will not hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty and our vital interests,” he said in an interview with the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

He also urged the international community to take a firm stance on Iran’s recent actions in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

On the Yemen crisis, he expressed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of the existence of outlawed militias near its borders while reaffirming support to all efforts for a political solution in the war-torn country.

The Saudi Crown Prince also highlighted the strategic relations with the US as a key factor in achieving security and stability in the region.

Referring to the “painful” crime of murdering the Saudi journalist and The Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, he said Riyadh sought “full justice and accountability”.

“Any party seeking to exploit the issue politically should stop and provide the court in the Kingdom with any evidence which will contribute to achieving justice,” he added.