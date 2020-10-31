Dubai: A Saudi man crashed his speeding car into the outer gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque on Friday night, said the Associated Press quoting country’s state-run news agency. Also Read - From Lebanon to Palestine, Muslims Stage Anti-France Protests as Anger Against Prophet Cartoons Rises

The crash, which took place around 10.30 pm, saw the man’s car ramming through a barrier as he kept driving until it hit the gate on the Grand Mosque’s southern side, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Also Read - 'Tell My Children I Love Them': Tragic Last Words of Brazilian Woman Who Died in France Church Attack

Authorities arrested the man inside, who appeared in an abnormal condition, the agency said, without elaborating. Police referred the man to prosecutors for possible charges, according to the report. Also Read - France: Three Killed as Woman Beheaded in Nice Church, PM Modi Condemns Attacks

Video on social media corresponded to the news agency’s account showed security forces later pushing the damaged sedan away.

The Grand Mosque houses the cube-shaped Kaaba that observant Muslims pray toward five times a day. Authorities had shut down the mosque amid the coronavirus pandemic, but recently reopened it to small crowds of faithful.

Footage broadcast on the state-run Quran TV satellite channel showed people inside circling the Kaaba before and after the crash.

(With inputs from agencies)