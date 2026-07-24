Saudi Prince found dead in hotel bathroom in London, report reveals fatal drug and alcohol mix

A post-mortem examination found that the 29-year-old did not suffer from any long-term or serious medical condition.

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Saudi Prince found dead in hotel bathroom in London, report reveals fatal drug and alcohol mix

A 29-year-old Saudi prince died after consuming a combination of alcohol, drugs and prescription medicines while staying at a luxury hotel in London, according to evidence presented at a UK coroner’s inquest. The prince, Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud, was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25. The inquest heard that he suffered a cardiac arrest caused by the combined effects of multiple substances.

According to media reports, the prince had checked into the hotel on November 19 and was expected to stay for a week. CCTV footage showed him leaving the hotel for a cigarette on the evening before his death, which was the last time he was seen alive.

The next day, a hotel housekeeper entered his fifth-floor room and found him lying fully dressed on the bathroom floor. Hotel staff immediately called emergency services, but paramedics were unable to revive him. He was declared dead at the scene.

The inquest was told that toxicology tests found a very high level of alcohol in his blood—around 222 mg per 100 ml, which is far above the UK’s legal drink-driving limit of 80 mg per 100 ml.

Tests also found dangerously high levels of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug often linked to parties and nightlife. In addition, traces of cannabis, the anti-anxiety medicine alprazolam (Xanax) in a recreational amount, and other prescribed anti-anxiety medications in normal therapeutic doses were detected in his system.

The inquest also heard that the prince had previously received treatment at the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, a private mental health and addiction treatment centre in southwest London. According to reports, he underwent treatment to help him stop using alcohol, benzodiazepines (a type of sedative), and the anti-anxiety medicine Pregabalin.

A post-mortem examination found that the 29-year-old did not suffer from any long-term or serious medical condition. However, doctors concluded that he died after going into cardiac arrest caused by the combined effects of alcohol, drugs and prescription medication.