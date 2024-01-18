‘Scared As Heck’, Says Kamala Harris On Donald Trump’s White House Return

US President Election 2024: Kamala Harris said that she was "scared as heck" that Donal Trump would return to the White House in the November election.

Washington: United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday expressed concerns and stated that she was “scared as heck” that former president Donald Trump would return to the presidential house in the November election, urging Democrats to “fight back.” Her remarks came after Trump’s big win in the Iowa caucuses on Monday. This marks the first step in the Republican nomination race to face President Joe Biden. “I am scared as heck, which is why I’m travelling our country… we should all be scared,” she told The View, an all female-hosted talk show on the ABC network.

The 59-year-old added was responding to a question about reports of former Barack Obama expressed concern with Biden campaign, and Michelle Obama stating that she was “terrified” of a second Trump term.

The current president has unleashed direct attacks on Donald Trump warning that the twice-impeached former president poses a threat to US democracy. Notably, trump is facing 91 criminal indictments.

It is worth noting that Biden’s re-election campaign has been Kamala Harris a crucial role as it seeks mobilise black people, female and young voters for the election.

The US Vice President is a voting magnet for democrats as she is a first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

However, she suffered a low approval rating and has been in a radar of Republicans, who said that she is unqualified to take over the president if anything bad happened to the 81-year-old Biden.

Notably, the 59-year-old is board on a nationwide tour to promote productive freedom after Democrats trying to make abortion rights a key issue in the 2024 race. She started the tour in Wisconsin on Monday, coinciding with the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision that gave a constitutional right to abortion.

On the other hand, Donal Trump is taking credit for the court changing the crucial ruling in 2023, after he appointed conservative judges to the bench during his first term.

Kamala Harris garnered praise on her abortion messaging from Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “What Kamala is doing, right or wrong, is very powerful among young women,” she told Fox News.

