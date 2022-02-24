Kyiv: Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine, panic triggered across the country with desperate residents trying to flee the capital city. Despite President Putin’s assurance that his country is targeting military installations and not civilians, people were seen fleeing and taking shelter in the city’s underground metro stations. Videos doing rounds on social media showed terrified citizens huddle in groups and praying on the streets. Taking to Twitter, Guardian journalist informed that people are taking to streets and queuing up at cash machines.Also Read - What May Get Costlier In India Amidst Russia Ukraine Crisis? Know Here

Earlier in the day, a series of explosions hit Ukraine’s largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern regions of the country. The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said it was evacuating passengers and staff from Boryspil, reports Xinhua news agency citing the media outlets. There were also attacks in Kharkiv city in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, in Kramatorsk town in the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Vasylkiv city near Kiev, in Dnipro city in central Ukraine as well as in the southern port city of Odessa.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said that Russian forces have destroyed or rendered unusable the Ukrainian Navy, and taken control of Boryspil Airport in Kiev. A government spokesman also said that the country was attacked by Crimea, which Russia had annexed from Ukraine in 2014.