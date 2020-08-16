School Reopening News: Just two weeks after schools reopened in the United States, a total of 97,000 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said a report. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association has claimed that of the total 5 million cases in the country, 3,38,000 are children. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones List Today: 34 New Hotspots in City, Total Active at 13,482

As per the report, 97,078 students contracted the virus between July 16 and July 30. During this period, the county has recorded 1,62,000 fatalities. Also Read - This Union Territory is The Only Place in India With no Coronavirus

“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to coronavirus is rare among children. However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalisations, and mortality by age so the effects of COVID-19 on children’s health can continue to be documented and monitored,” said the report. Also Read - India COVID Tally: Over 63000 Infections & 944 Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Cases Soar to 25.89 Lakh | Highlights

Notably, schools across the United States are all set to reopen, and infact some have already resumed normal classed from the first week of August amid the rising number of cases.

It was also reported that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is also mulling to open schools from next month i.e, September. However, the Centre clarified that it has not yet fixed any date for the reopening of schools. All educational institutions have been shut in India since mid-March, some of them from March 25 after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.