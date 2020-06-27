School Reopening News: After all central Board exams have been postponed, states in India are far from reopening schools and colleges. Though online classes are being held, since final year exams and several competitive exams stand postponed, the academic year will get delayed. As of now, it has been decided that schools will reopen only after August 15 — that too in a staggered manner, maintaining optimum social distancing. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus, Locust Attack And India-China Tension Here is Why MS Dhoni is Trending on Twitter

In fact, schools are closed across the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. China reopened schools but then Beijing ordered shutting down of schools again as the second wave hit China.

However, there are some countries which have reopened schools.

1. Taiwan: The number of cases didn’t even cross 500.

2. Germany

3. Denmark

4. Sweden

5. Norway

6. France

7. Vietnam

8. New Zealand

9. Iceland

10. South Korea

Interestingly, several of these countries have reopened junior sections as they believe children are less likely to contract COVID-19.