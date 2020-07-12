New Delhi: The Pakistan government has decided to re-open schools and colleges from September 15, after consulting with the stakeholders and deciding on standard operating procedures. The number of cases in Pakistan has breached the 2 Lakh-mark. Over 1.5 lakh people have recovered. Death toll in Pakistan stands at a little above 5,000. Also Read - US Bans Pakistan International Airlines Flights After Pilot License Scandal

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government would take strict actions against those educational institutions which would be found flouting guidelines. "If the crisis is not curbed, schools and universities will not be opened," the minister has said.

The government is looking at several options including scheduling classes for different standards on alternate days, the minister has said. Online classes are not an option in Pakistan as many students don't have access to the Internet. Holding classes in the open air is an option the government is looking into.