New Delhi: Satellite communications and global positioning systems are likely to be impacted as the sun emitted a massive solar flare on Wednesday, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) said.

The X2.2 class solar flare eruption took place at 3:57 UTC (9.27 IST) from the solar magnetic active region AR12992, said Dibyendu Nandi, Associate Professor and Coordinator of CESSI at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata. "Strong ionospheric perturbation is ongoing over India, South East Asia and the Asia-Pacific regions. Expected high-frequency communication blackouts, satellite anomalies, GPS scintillations, airline communication impacts," the CESSI tweeted.

Nandi asserted that the CESSI had predicted the eruption of an X-Class flare on April 18. Meanwhile, the scientists at CESSI were studying the impact of the flare.

An X2.2 flare (R3-Strong Radio Blackout) occurred at 11:57pm EDT on 19 April, 2022. The flare erupted from a region beyond the southwest limb of the Sun – likely former Region 2992. Visit https://t.co/PN4XwaHxDc for the full story and https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/EV27r1VV26 — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) April 20, 2022

What Are Solar Flares?

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts. This flare is classified as an X-Class which denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

According to NASA, the biggest flares are known as ‘X-class flares’ based on a classification system that divides solar flares according to their strength. “The smallest ones are A-class (near background levels), followed by B, C, M and X. Similar to the Richter scale for earthquakes, each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. An X class flare is ten times an M class eruption and 100 times a C class flare”, it stated.

