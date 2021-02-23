New Delhi: NASA has released first-of-its-kind footage captured by the Perseverance rover during its Mars landing. The video shows the final minutes of Perseverance rover’s entry, descent and landing on the red planet in a way never seen before. Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Sends First Colour Images Of Mars, A Selfie Too

"This is the first time we've actually been able to capture an event like the landing of a spacecraft on Mars," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, while explains the unprecedented nature of the video that the Persevere rover captured during the countdown to Mars.

Watch the video and an explanation of the Mars touchdown here:

A little rocking, a little engine throttling, and a gentle lowering to the ground. @NASAJPL Entry, Descent, and Landing lead explains what @NASAPersevere saw as she touched down on the surface of Mars: pic.twitter.com/gc7NdC0od2 — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2021

NASA also released a panorama photograph which was originally taken on February 20 by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. The panorama was stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth.

Landing on Mars is a rush of tension, drama, and noise. Then, when the dust clears: tranquility and grandeur.#CountdownToMars

Explore in 3D in the YouTube app: https://t.co/iz9YIvEsvy

More images: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/cj7NOpGysR — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.

Subsequent missions, currently under consideration by NASA in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California built and manages operations of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover for NASA.