Sydney: Researchers have recently discovered a new species of dinosaur in Australia’s outback, one of the largest found in the world, nearly 15 years after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal. Researchers at the Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM) and the Queensland Museum published their findings in the PeerJ scientific journal stating that the sauropods (plant-eating dinosaurs known for their size) lived during the Cretaceous period about 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was connected to Antarctica.

Researchers at the Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM) and the Queensland Museum have nicknamed the dinosaur ‘Cooper’. Its scientific name is Australotitan cooperensis. The titanosaur is estimated to have reached a height of 5 to 6.5 meters (16.4 to 21.3 feet) and a length of 25 to 30 meters (82 to 98.4 feet) — making it as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two-storey building, the ENHM said. WATCH: One of the largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Australia's outback https://t.co/fPoKsSy5Xa pic.twitter.com/nh32doLDrb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2021

As per the reports, Paleontologists had to work over the past decade to identify the dinosaur due to the size of their bones and fragile condition. Notably, the bones were first discovered in 2007 on a family farm near Eromanga, owned by two of the dinosaur researchers, Robyn and Stuart Mackenzie.