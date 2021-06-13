Sydney: Researchers have recently discovered a new species of dinosaur in Australia’s outback, one of the largest found in the world, nearly 15 years after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal. Researchers at the Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM) and the Queensland Museum published their findings in the PeerJ scientific journal stating that the sauropods (plant-eating dinosaurs known for their size) lived during the Cretaceous period about 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was connected to Antarctica.
Researchers at the Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM) and the Queensland Museum have nicknamed the dinosaur ‘Cooper’. Its scientific name is Australotitan cooperensis. The titanosaur is estimated to have reached a height of 5 to 6.5 meters (16.4 to 21.3 feet) and a length of 25 to 30 meters (82 to 98.4 feet) — making it as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two-storey building, the ENHM said.
As per the reports, Paleontologists had to work over the past decade to identify the dinosaur due to the size of their bones and fragile condition. Notably, the bones were first discovered in 2007 on a family farm near Eromanga, owned by two of the dinosaur researchers, Robyn and Stuart Mackenzie.
“It’s amazing to think from the first bones discovered by our son, the first digs with the Queensland Museum, through to the development of a not-for-profit museum that runs annual dinosaur digs, all have helped us to get to this point, it’s a real privilege,” BBC quoted Stuart Mackenzie as saying.
Terming it as a boon for local dinosaur discovery, the Queensland state government welcomed the classification.
“Australia is one of the last frontiers for dinosaur discovery and Queensland is quickly cementing itself as the palaeo-capital of the nation – there is still plenty more to discover,” chief executive of the Queensland Museum Network told BBC.