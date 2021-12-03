Florida: Elon Musk-run SpaceX has successfully launched the first of four planned Falcon 9 rocket launches this month, with its workhorse rocket carrying a stack of 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Earth observation satellites into orbit, before sticking a booster landing at sea. “Liftoff!” SpaceX said from its official Twitter account, featuring a video of the rocket’s initial launch phase on Thursday.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sell Wedding Photos Rights To International Magazine For A Whooping Price?

The previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:12 p.m. EST (2312 GMT), marking this particular booster’s ninth flight. The Falcon 9 rocket, which is partially reusable, has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions. Also Read - With Millions Of Fan Following, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Joins Congress Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 1 Today Match Updates: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Elect to Bat vs New Zealand; Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out

“The Falcon has landed,” SpaceX representatives said on the live broadcast. “You can hear the cheer and applause and there’s the visual; this first stage booster has landed a total of nine times.”

The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries to participants of their test program.