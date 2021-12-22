New Delhi: Christmas is celebrated all over the world and with that in mind, SpaceX decided to send some holiday cheer for the astronauts up in space. The NASA-SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft successfully lifted off to space carrying more than 6,500 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and Christmas presents for the astronauts.Also Read - Christmas 2021: From Mulled Wine to Irish Coffee, Enjoy Delicious Offerings at These Delhi/NCR Restaurants

SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing. Among the items that arrived at the space station Wednesday include Christmas presents from the astronauts’ families, as well as smoked fish and turkey, green beans and fruitcake for a holiday feast. Also Read - Omicron scare: Puducherry allows Christmas, New Year’s Celebrations With COVID Norms In Place

The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station’s seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Fresh Restrictions on Public Celebration of New Year | Full List of Guidelines Here

The delivery also includes a laundry detergent experiment. Station astronauts currently trash their dirty clothes; Procter & Gamble Co. is developing a fully degradable detergent for eventual use at the station, on the moon and beyond.

.@Space_Station, your order was delivered! At 3:41am ET (08:41 UTC), @SpaceX's cargo Dragon docked to the space-facing port of the Harmony module: https://t.co/yIGBUfGHR9 pic.twitter.com/4nGmstgX6P — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2021

LIVE: Watch a @SpaceX Dragon arrive at the @Space_Station. The cargo ship is delivering @ISS_Research, supplies, equipment, and some holiday treats for the crew: https://t.co/AEs4mQcb3E — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2021

Also onboard is lunar laundromats developed by Proctor and Gamble — Tide Infinity — a fully degradable detergent specifically designed for use in space; microstructures and improved mechanical properties in superalloy parts processed in microgravity.

“These are just a few of the hundreds of investigations currently being conducted aboard the orbiting laboratory in the areas of biology and biotechnology, physical sciences, and Earth and space science,” NASA said.

NASA’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano wouldn’t divulge anything else. “I won’t get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what’s going to be sent up,” he told reporters on the eve of launch, news agency Associated Press reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)