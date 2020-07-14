London: Over 200 historic and tourism sites in Scotland are to open Wednesday as part of a rolling programme to allow visitors to attractions closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - IIT-Kanpur Students Develop UV Sanitising Product That Can Disinfect Room in 15 Minutes

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), Scotland's biggest operator of visitor attractions, has announced it will provide access to over 200 unstaffed and key-keeper sites across Scotland where physical distancing can be maintained, Xinhua reported.

With over 300 properties in its care, the HES is adopting a phased approach to reopen 70 per cent of its free to access and ticketed properties by mid-September.

Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle and Urquhart Castle will reopen on August 1. Visitors will have to pre-book tickets online and to use contactless payment where possible, with one-way systems implemented in some locations, according to the HES.