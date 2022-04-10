New Delhi: To celebrate the new trade deal with India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday took to Instagram to post pictures showing him preparing Indian dishes. Morrison dropped pictures informing his followers that he chose to cook curry for dinner from his ‘dear friend’ PM Modi, including khichdi.Also Read - Canada's Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low in March

He wrote, “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi. Jen, girls and mum all approve.” Also Read - International Flights: Qantas Announces Direct Flights From Bengaluru, Plans Partnership With IndiGo To Enhance Operation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Morrison (@scottmorrisonmp)

Also Read - Rare White Kangaroo Spotted in Australia's Queensland, Pictures Mesmerise Internet | See Pics

It is well known that PM Modi loves Khichdi. Modi in several interviews has expressed his love for the humble khichdi, a traditional Indian dish made from rice, lentils, vegetables and dollops of ghee and said that he loves to cook it.

Reacting to the same, the Indian government called it a ‘heartwarming gesture’. Check out:

What a heartwarming gesture!

Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP celebrates the signing of #IndAusECTA by cooking PM @narendramodi's favourite food, Khichdi, for dinner. pic.twitter.com/Fxjl0oB3Jw — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 10, 2022

India-Australia agreement

Australia signed a trade agreement with India on April 2 in a virtual ceremony. The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement would exempt 85 per cent of Australian goods from tariffs and 95 per cent of Indian products. The deal comes in order to increase exports between the two countries by billions of dollars. India, which is Australia’s largest source of international students, will benefit greatly from the agreement.

China dominates key Australian markets including pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics, toys, footwear and leather goods. Now the new trade agreement could make India an alternative to China, the two added on condition of anonymity. Recently, there has been friction between Canberra and Beijing which has brought several official and unofficial Chinese trade sanctions on Australian exports, including coal, beef, seafood, wine, and barley.