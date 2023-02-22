Home

Seattle Becomes First US City To Ban Caste Discrimination

Seatlle became first city in the US to specifically ban caste discrimination. Proponents of the ordinance that was approved by a 6-1 vote Tuesday say those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no protections without such laws.

Thenmozhi Soundararajan, founder and executive director of Equality Labs, speaks to supporters and opponents a of a proposed ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws rally at Seattle City Hall on February 21. (Photo: AP)

Seatlle: The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first US city to specifically ban caste discrimination. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. But the movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community.

Proponents of the ordinance that was approved by a 6-1 vote Tuesday say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no protections.

The ordinance is a contentious issue, especially among the nation’s South Asian diaspora. Supporters argue it is needed because caste is not covered under existing civil rights protections. Groups opposing the measure say it will malign a community that is already the target of prejudice.

