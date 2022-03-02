New Delhi: Another Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in Ukraine on March 2. Reports claimed that he lost his life after suffering from a stroke. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Jindal. He was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia.Also Read - Breaking: Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Students in Kharkiv To Leave 'Immediately'
This comes a day after Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine died in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. Reports claimed that he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory asking all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately. "Must leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to Pisochyn, Bezlyudovka & Babaye as soon as possible. Must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today, it reads, the advisory read.
“URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY”, the embassy said in all-caps tweet.
On the other hand, the officials of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw (Poland) have identified a new entry point at the Poland border for the Indian nationals stuck in western Ukraine. According to the advisory issued a few hours ago, the officials of the embassy said that the Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to ‘Budomierz’ border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland.
The officials also said that the Indians stuck or residing in western part of the war-torn city should avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested. The Indian Embassy has also deployed its officials in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points to receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.