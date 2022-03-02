New Delhi: Another Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in Ukraine on March 2. Reports claimed that he lost his life after suffering from a stroke. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Jindal. He was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia.Also Read - Breaking: Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Students in Kharkiv To Leave 'Immediately'

This comes a day after Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine died in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. Reports claimed that he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory asking all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately. "Must leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to Pisochyn, Bezlyudovka & Babaye as soon as possible. Must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today, it reads, the advisory read.

“URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY”, the embassy said in all-caps tweet.