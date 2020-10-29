New Delhi: Starting a new chapter in his life, India’s former Solicitor General and senior lawyer Harish Salve on Wednesday tied the nuptial knot with London-based artist Caroline Brossard (56). The development comes after the 65-year-old lawyer divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year. Also Read - Who is Caroline Brossard? Meet The Woman Harish Salve is Getting Married to | Guest List, Wedding Date And Venue Details Here

According to reports, Harish Salve tied the knot with Caroline Brossard (56) in a church in the presence of only 15 guests. In the wedding, Brossard looked elegant in a white wedding gown and Salve donned a three-piece suit for the occasion. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Case: Cannot Stand This Pattern of Reporting, CJI to Arnab Goswami's counsel

Also Read - Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: All Eyes on Rajasthan HC as Hearing Resumes at 1 PM Today | 5 Points

On work front, Salve has been associated with many high-profile cases such as Kulbhushan Jadav, Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, ITC hotels and also one of the prominent lawyers who are actively before several courts in India through video conferencing. Salve has adapted to being a Londoner. He lives in North London.

The relationship developed after Salve and Brossard saw each other for close to a year and then they first met at an art event. Brossard is an artist, who grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own.

Elaborating the factors, which solidified the couple’s connection, Salve had said they share a passion for theatre and classical music, along with art.

Amid the lockdown, Salve, was also one of the busiest lawyers, as he appeared in some high-profile cases in the Supreme Court — represented Facebook Vice President in a case against Delhi Legislative Assembly, journalist Arnab Goswami against Maharashtra government and Indian Banks Association in a matter regarding the loan moratorium e and had expressed that he is very comfortable in arguing in matters, through video conferencing, from London.

(With inputs from agencies)