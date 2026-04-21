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Second round of US-Iran peace talks to commence tomorrow in Islamabad as Iran agrees to send delegation; JD Vance en route

Second round of US-Iran peace talks to commence tomorrow in Islamabad as Iran agrees to send delegation; JD Vance en route

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, has accused the United States of attempting to transform the negotiating table into a table of surrender.

Mediators leading the Pakistani delegation have received confirmation regarding this matter.

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia, two regional officials disclosed on Tuesday that the United States and Iran have signalled their readiness for a new round of ceasefire talks in Islamabad. However, neither the US nor Iran has yet publicly confirmed the schedule for these discussions. The officials’ remarks come at a time when Iran’s state television has also denied that any of its officials are currently present in the Pakistani capital.

What Did the Officials Say?

Mediators leading the Pakistani delegation have received confirmation regarding this matter. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials stated that the chief negotiators are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday morning. US Vice President JD Vance and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, will lead their respective delegations. These talks are taking place just as a two-week ceasefire is drawing to a close. The ceasefire seemed likely to be extended if talks resume. White House officials have said that Vance would lead the American delegation.

Trump Issues Warning Amidst Diplomatic Buzz

Amidst this flurry of diplomatic activity, stern statements are emanating from Washington. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning on social media, stating that if an agreement is not reached, he will target Iran’s power plants. Referring to “Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump described it as an operation designed to completely obliterate Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Response to Trump

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, has strongly condemned these threats. He accused the United States of attempting to transform the negotiating table into a table of surrender. Ghalibaf made it clear that Iran would not agree to hold talks under the shadow of threats. He further warned that, over the past two weeks, Iran has fully prepared to unveil new strategies on the battlefield.

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