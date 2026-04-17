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Second round of US-Iran talks likely to be held next week, hints Trump; Calls Iran a tough and smart country

Second round of US-Iran talks likely to be held next week, hints Trump; Calls Iran a ‘tough and smart country’

Official sources in Pakistan reported on Friday that intensified diplomatic efforts have been launched to bring both parties back to the negotiating table.

Pakistan has already begun preparations to host the second round of crucial talks between the United States and Iran. (File)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, displaying a shift in his stance, hinted on Friday, 17 April 2026, that a second round of peace talks with Iran could take place soon. Furthermore, Trump described Iran as a “tough” and “smart country” while suggesting that the next round of negotiations with Tehran could occur as early as this weekend. Trump expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough. He indicated that, despite past failures, negotiations could soon resume.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities—particularly its naval strength—have been significantly diminished. “American troops fought against a tough and smart country and weakened it. These were fighters, and—you know, I don’t want to make a claim prematurely—but they [Iran] no longer have a navy left. 158 ships have sunk to the bottom of the sea. 158, Just Imagine,” said Trump.

Pakistan Gears Up to Host Peace Talks Again

Meanwhile, Pakistan has begun preparations to host the second round of crucial talks between the United States and Iran, said to take place next week. These talks center on a significant peace agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely impacted global energy supplies. The U.S. and Iran held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the weekend—aimed at bringing an end to the conflict—but these discussions concluded early Sunday morning without reaching any agreement.

Diplomatic Initiatives Underway

Official sources in Pakistan reported on Friday that intensified diplomatic efforts have been launched to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. The continued observance of a tentative two-week ceasefire by both nations has provided Pakistan with the opportunity to resume its mediation efforts. As part of covert reconciliation efforts, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Wednesday for a three-nation tour, while on the same day, Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran.

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Shehbaz Sharif Arrives in Türkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Türkiye on Thursday night following discussions with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Asim Munir spent over 24 hours in Iran, where he met with the country’s political and military leadership. Officials noted that although no official statement has been issued regarding the outcome of the talks held by Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders, security officials have suddenly become highly active since Thursday evening. According to officials in Islamabad, “Preparations have commenced in Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi, and thousands of personnel from the police and paramilitary forces have begun arriving from other provinces.”

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