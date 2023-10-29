Home

Second Stage Of War Begins, Says Israel PM Netanyahu Amid IDF Ground Operations In Gaza

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu has declared that the second stage of war has begun. This announcement has been made amid the IDF's ground operations in Gaza..

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Israel and Palestine have been at conflict for decades but after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel by firing 5000 rockets on October 7, the two nations have got into a full fledged war which has now entered its fourth week. Thousands of innocent lives have been taken, there has been devastation and destruction all around and the various countries of the world are calling for ceasefire.. but the countries continue to attack. Amid harrowing incidents of kidnapping, being held hostage, torture and death, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the second stage of war against Hamas is beginning.

Second Stage Of War Has Begun: Israel PM Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that the second stage of the war against Hamas started with the entrance of more ground forces into Gaza on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported. He said that Israel’s goal is to “defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land. His statement comes after the Israel Defence Forces chief has said that the military is carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip at present which serve to achieve all the war’s objectives, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Soldiers’ Goal Is ‘To Defeat Murderous Enemy, To Ensure Our Existence In Our Land’

Netanyahu said that the soldiers are part of a legacy of Jewish warriors that he stressed goes back 3000 years. He said that they have one goal, “To defeat the murderous enemy, and to ensure our existence in our land.” While addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, he stressed that Israel’s war aims are clear – “destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities; and returning the hostages home.” He said that the decision to start the ground incursion was made unanimously by the war cabinet and the security cabinet, according to The Times of Israel report. He stated, “Our commanders and soldiers fighting in enemy territory know that the nation and the national leadership stand behind them.”

He said that the soldiers he has met in the field are determined to make Hamas pay for its actions on October 7. Netanyahu said, “They are determined to eradicate this evil from the world, for our existence and, I add, for all of humanity.” He said, “We always said, ‘Never Again’. Never Again’ is now.” Israel’s PM said his heart is broken after meeting families of kidnapped and pledged to utilize every opportunity to “return our kidnapped brothers and sisters to their families’ embrace.” He called their abduction a “crime against humanity.”

‘Those Who Dare To Accuse Our Soldiers Of War Crimes, Are Hypocrites And Liars’

Benjamin Netanyahu called those who “dare to accuse our soldiers of war crimes” hypocrites and liars. Calling IDF “the most moral army in the world,” he said that the “IDF does everything to avoid harm to non-combatants.” He called on the people of northern Gaza to relocate to the southern Gaza Strip. Netanyahu accused Hamas of war crimes and added that it “uses citizens as human shields” and hospitals as terror headquarters and takes fuel meant for hospitals to supply its war. He said, “Israel is fighting not only its war but humanity’s war against the barbarians,” The Times of Israel reported.

He further said, “Our allies in the Western world, and our partners in the Arab world, know that if we do not win, they are next in line in the campaign of conquest and murder from the axis of evil.” He stated that the initial stage was a massive air campaign to allow Israel’s ground forces “to go in as safely as possible.” He stated that Israel destroyed countless headquarters and terrorist infrastructure.

This Is Israel’s Second War Of Independence, Says PM Netanyahu

Calling it Israel’s “second war of independence”, Netanyahu emphasised that the war will be “long and hard and we are ready.” He said that Israel would fight to defend the homeland and they would not withdraw. He said, “We eliminated countless murderers, including mass murderers. We destroyed countless headquarters and terrorist infrastructure. We are only at the beginning.” He said that Israel would destroy the enemy “above ground and below the ground” and called the war one of “light over darkness, life over death. This is the mission of our lives and my life.”

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Meets Families Of Hostages

On Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu met representatives of families whose loved ones have been held captive in Gaza. After meeting them, Netanyahu said that Israel “will exercise exhaust every possibility” to bring about their return, The Times of Israel reported. He told the families that freeing the hostages was a chief goal of the war. He said, “The key is the level of pressure.” Netanyahu said, “The greater the pressure, the greater the chances [of freeing the captives]”, The Times of Israel reported. He also told them that there was no avoiding a major ground incursion, including to ratchet up pressure on Hamas.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)