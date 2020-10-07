New Delhi: The world is still raging with the Coronavirus pandemic. Though many countries have flattened their infection curve, authorities across the world are fearing the onset of “second wave of virus”. As the virus cases kept going down, many countries started with the unlocking process. But, many countries are now back to imposing lockdown measures to counter the spread of virus, which is threatening to plague the world yet again. Also Read - Haunting Image: 20,000 Empty Chairs Set up to Honour COVID-19 Victims in The United States

Nepal is seeing a rise in Coronavirus cases, with total infections rising to over 86k. The country overtaking China in the number of infections has now left the care-free Nepalese worrying about another possible lockdown.

Paris

Fresh restrictions on bars and cafes have been imposed in Paris for two weeks owing to rise in Coronavirus cases. Further, new rules on social distancing have also been implemented to tackle the situation.

Germany

Germany has banned social gatherings at concerts, public festivals etc till the year end. Further, fresh isolation rules have also been announced. Travellers from high-risk countries will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. If a person is seen without a mask, a fine of 50 euros will be levied.

Spain

A partial lockdown has been imposed in Madrid as Spain was trying to control a second Covid-19 wave in the one of the worst-affected countries in Europe.

Also under the new lockdown, bars and restaurants will not be allowed serve after 10 p.m., and a maximum of six people will be permitted to meet in any setting.

Italy

Night clubs and dance bars have been shut as a precautionary measure in Italy. Wearing of masks and social distancing have been made mandatory in Italy.