Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the second day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine over the ceasefire. However, he provided no details.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis".

Putin did not elaborate further but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.

On the other hand, Russia said it is opening a criminal case against Meta for “calling for the murder” of Russians, saying the parent company of Facebook and Instagram had relaxed its rules on violent messages aimed at the Russia’s army and leaders.