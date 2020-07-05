New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday hit out at China, once again accusing it of spreading coronavirus across the world, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’. Also Read - WHO Team to Visit China Next Week to Investigate if Coronavirus Originated From There

Addressing the media from the White House lawns on the occasion of 244th Independence Day, said, "We're producing gowns, masks and surgical equipment…It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China, where ironically this virus and others came from".

"China's secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable", he added.

Notably, this remark by the US President comes at a time the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it will send a team next week to China to probe if SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, actually originated from the country.

Trump has been among those who have time and again alleged that the virus originated from a laboratory in China and called for it to be acted against. However, China has vehemently rejected all allegations to this effect.

The United States is the worst-hit country in the world due to coronavirus. It has thus far recorded nearly 30 lakh cases of COVID-19, including 12 lakh active cases and 1.3 lakh fatalities.