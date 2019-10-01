New Delhi: In a shocking revelation in the slain Saudi journalist case, UN investigators have found secret recordings where the accused can be heard calling the slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi a ‘sacrificial animal’, stated a report. Besides, the forensic pathologist has reportedly joked about playing music while conducting autopsies, as per the recordings.

After hearing the tapes, prominent British barrister Helena Kennedy was reported to have called the experience as a ‘chilling’ one. Speaking to BBC’s Panorama programme, Kennedy said, “The horror of listening to somebody’s voice, the fear in someone’s voice, and that you’re listening to something live. It makes a shiver go through your body.”

After hearing 45 minutes of the tape which covers the planning, the actual murder and the disposal of Khashoggi’s body, Kennedy was reported as saying, “There’s no doubt in my mind this was a seriously, highly organised mission coming from the top. This was not some flaky, maverick operation on the side.”

