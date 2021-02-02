New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday asked all citizens to avoid travel and take precautions while visiting the country in view of the recent military coup and possible unrest. Myanmar has appointed Myint Swe, the army-appointed vice president, as the new leader of the country after the military arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders. Also Read - Myanmar Shuts Down All Airports, Suspends Flight Services Amid State of Emergency After Military Coup

“In view of the recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may be in touch with the Embassy if required,” Embassy of India, Yangon, released an advisory. Also Read - Coup in Myanmar: Why Military Junta Cannot Be Brought To Justice

Notably, the Myanmar government has already shut down all flights to the country in view of the political situation. Also Read - Wildlife Smuggling of Exotic Species From Myanmar Seized in Assam by Forest Officials

“There is potential for civil and political unrest in Burma, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” the US Embassy in Yangon has said earlier.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi and other senior figures from Myanmar’s ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) informed the media on Monday.

The takeover came the morning the country’s new parliamentary session was to begin and follows days of concern that a coup was coming. The military maintained its actions are legally justified citing a section of the constitution it drafted that allows it to take control in times of national emergency though Suu Kyi’s party spokesman, as well as many international observers, have said it amounts to a coup.

Myint Swe, who is best known for his role in the crackdown on 2007 monk-led pro-democracy protests and for his ties to still-powerful military leaders. During the 2007 protests, known internationally as the Saffron Revolution, he took charge of restoring order in Yangon after weeks of unrest in a crackdown that killed dozens of people. Hundreds were arrested.