New Delhi: Heavy security has been beefed up at the Indian High Commission in London as anti-India protestors on Sunday gathered to stage a demonstration once again.

Reports suggest that Indian High Commission in Central London has heavy police presence at as anti-India protestors gather to demonstrate. Following August 15 debacle, police have barred protestors from immediate vicinity of India House.

The development as after the Scotland Yard on Wednesday banned protestors from assembling outside the Indian High Commission on October 27 amid reports of the planned protest by pro-Pakistani groups on the said date.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 and forbid the protestors from taking the procession to the area outside Indian High Commission, reported Geo News.

The protest on October 27 is the third in line outside the Indian High Commission in London after the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest on August 15 had seen pro-Pakistani protesters throwing water bottles, tomatoes, eggs, amongst other things, at the Indians who had gathered outside the diplomatic mission to celebrate Independence Day.

On September 4, fresh protests happened at the Indian High Commission in London over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that turned out to be violent after damages were caused to the building premises.

“Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises,” the Indian Mission in London tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)