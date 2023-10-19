Senior Hamas leader Jehad Mheisen Killed in Israeli Airstrike

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

Smoke rises from Dhayra village after Israeli shelling as pictured from the Lebanese town of Marwahin, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The head of Hamas-led national security forces in Palestine Jehad Mheisen was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday. According to news agency Reuters quoting a Hamas-affiliated news agency said that Mheisen was killed along with several other family members at his house

Trending Now

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood. The organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Major General Jehad Mheisen, Commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Gaza Strip, and his family were killed by the bombing of his house inside the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES