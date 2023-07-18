Home

News

World

Sensitive USA Military Emails Landing In Mali Nonstop For 10 Years, Here’s How

Sensitive USA Military Emails Landing In Mali Nonstop For 10 Years, Here’s How

These emails sent to the wrong address were being sent by the staff of the US Army.

This has been happening for the last 10 years. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Sensitive USA Military Emails: Millions of sensitive emails belonging to the US military have been mistakenly sent to Mali. All this happened because of a small typing error. Mali is a West African country and an ally of Russia.

Trending Now

According to the Financial Times, the leaked mail contained diplomatic documents, tax returns, passwords, and travel details of top officials.

You may like to read

How did such a big mistake happen and how was it discovered?

Missing the alphabet I

All this happened because of a small gaffe. Actually, the US military uses the “.MIL” domain. The I letter was missed while sending the mail and all the information reached Mali’s domain “.ML”.

Many American officers, other staff repeated the error

These emails sent to the wrong address were being sent by the staff of the US Army. Not only this, travel agents working with the US military, and US intelligence agency employees were also repeating the same mistake.

One email from earlier this year allegedly contained the schedule for a trip to Indonesia by US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville.

How was this error detected?

The mistake was first caught by Dutch Internet entrepreneur Johannes Zuberer who handles the Malian government’s email. He told the Financial Times that he has told the US government about this several times, but this has been happening for the last 10 years.

Zuberer said he has caught 117,000 malicious emails since January. About 1,000 emails were collected last Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES