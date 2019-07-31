North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the east coast of the country on Wednesday morning, South Korean authorities confirmed.

The first missile was launched at 5.06 a.m. (20.06 GMT Tuesday) and the second 21 minutes later from Kalma area near Wonsan port, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectiles reached a height of 30 kilometers and traveled about 250 kilometers before falling into the sea, according to official figures released by Yonhap News Agency.

The militaries of the US and South Korea are analyzing more details, it added.

This is the second ballistic missile test in less than a week, after last Thursday when Pyongyang also launched two from the east coast, with a trajectory of about 600 kilometers, reported Efe news.

Those tests were personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the country’s state media.

According to South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Wednesday’s missiles are of a different type from those previously launched, although no further details were given.

Wednesday’s tests come after Kim and US President Donald Trump held a historic meeting on the inter-Korean border on June 30 and decided to renew their talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.