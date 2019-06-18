New Delhi: A string of five earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 6.0, shook Sichuan province in Southwestern China on Monday. No casualties were declared immediately, however, one person may have died, according to some reports.

The epicenter of the first and largest quake of magnitude 6.0 was located outside the city of Yibin. It occurred at about 10:55 pm (1455 GMT) at a depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The subsequent smaller quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.1, took place in the following 40 minutes near Changning county.

Videos circulating on social media showed chandeliers and other light fixtures swaying from the shaking, however, the authenticity of the videos are unknown.

State news agency Xinhua said local authorities had dispatched personnel to confirm if there had been any casualties.

Earthquakes regularly strike Sichuan, where a powerful 7.9-magnitude quake left 87,000 people dead or missing in 2008.

In February, three earthquakes hit Rongxian county in the province, killing two people and injuring 12 others — casualties that residents blamed on fracking.

Local authorities later halted shale gas mining after thousands of residents protested.

With PTI inputs