Series Of Earthquakes Strikes Pakistan, New Guinea, Xizang: No Casualties Reported So Far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale hit N. Coast of New Guinea, PNG at 03:16 am today, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Islamabad: A series of earthquakes hit Pakistan, New Guinea and Xizang on Tuesday early morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today.

An earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 03:38 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/wke51lrCjL — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the NCS said in a post on X. No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea minutes before it struck Pakistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km. The three earthquakes in different countries occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

An earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Xizang at 03:45 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/rQ8rlsJhEc — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale hit N. Coast of New Guinea, PNG at 03:16 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/v9uUoetUiY — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan at a depth of 10 km, the NCS stated.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan,” NCS said in a post on social media platform X.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.