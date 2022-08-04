New Delhi: Since Europe is battling with sweltering temperatures and exorbitant energy prices, Spain has issued a new directive asking public places including offices, shops, bars, theatres, airports, and train stations to set air conditioners at or above 27 degrees Celsius. The decree was published in the official state gazette and is scheduled to go into effect next week.Also Read - India, Spain, Brazil Record Monkeypox Deaths - Should We Be Concerned?

The rules include maintaining heating at or below 19 degrees Celsius in the winter and will remain in place at least through November 2023, The Verge reported. The government has decided to fine up to 600,000 euros (nearly Rs 5 lakh) for defaulters, reports claimed.

🗣 “I am in favour of saving energy and that this requires sacrifices, but these proposed temperatures are not adequate,” said María Isabel Ruiz, a civil servant in Valencia. pic.twitter.com/0OfkLCxaQU — euronews (@euronews) August 3, 2022

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stated publicly that the country urgently needs to save energy, even encouraging office workers to remove their ties to help stay cool without artificial assistance. “I have asked the ministers and public and private sector bosses not to wear ties unless it is necessary,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference last week.

Earlier last month, countries like Greece and Italy had announced measures to similarly restrict energy use when cooling public buildings, requiring air conditioning to be set to 27 degrees Celsius or higher.

Besides, France had ordered public premises to set thermostats higher in the summer and lower in the winter and will fine air-conditioned businesses 750 euros ($764 approx) if they leave their doors open.

Moreover, the government is targeting a 10% reduction in energy use by 2024, with an “energy sobriety” drive. Mayors are also waging their own war on waste, with fines introduced for air-conditioned or heated stores that leave front doors open; others are working to limit the pain of soaring energy prices.

The 8,000 residents of Aureilhan, in the foothills of the Pyrenees in southwestern France, have been adjusting to nights without street lights since July 11. Extinguishing all 1,770 of them from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. will save money that Mayor Yannick Boubée would rather spend on roads and other maintenance. Otherwise, he said, the town’s 84,000-euro ($86,000) lighting bill in 2021 was on course to nearly triple next year.

“When it comes down to it, there’s no reason to keep the lights on at night,” he said by phone. “It is shaking up our way of thinking.”

The city of Hanover, Germany, has also banned the use of mobile air conditioning units and fan heaters everywhere other than in hospitals and schools.

(With agency inputs)