Seven killed, three injured in two bomb blasts in Pakistan’s northwestern area; fears of more explosives

In a statement, police described the attacks as cowardly acts of terrorism. According to the police, both vehicles were targeted in remote-controlled explosions.

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New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and three others injured in two roadside bomb explosions in Pakistan’s northwestern Bannu district on Saturday, officials confirmed.

According to police, the first blast occurred in the Phang Musa Khel area of the Wazir subdivision. A passenger vehicle travelling toward Domel was targeted in a remote-controlled explosion, killing five people and injuring three others.

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As the injured victims from the first blast were being transported to a hospital for treatment, a second explosion took place shortly afterwards. The blast occurred about one kilometer from the site of the first attack, killing two more people and damaging another vehicle.

Security Forces Arrive at the Scene

Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi said that security forces reached the scene immediately. Evidence has been collected, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

In a statement, police described the attacks as cowardly acts of terrorism. According to the police, both vehicles were targeted in remote-controlled explosions.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to the Domel Rural Health Center and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital. Security forces later cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation amid fears that more explosive devices may still be present in the vicinity.

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Pakistan’s President Warns Terrorists

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attacks and expressed sorrow over the loss of civilian lives. He conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued by the President’s Office, President Zardari warned terrorists as well as those who provide them with safe havens, financial assistance, and other resources.