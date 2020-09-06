New Delhi: At least four boats sank during a Trump boat parade on Lake Travis in central Texas on Saturday. If reports are to be believed, more than 2,600 people had planned to attend the event. Also Read - 'Won't Trust Trump Alone on Potential COVID-19 Vaccine', Says Kamala Harris

"TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink," CNN reported quoting the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

A senior public information officer told CNN that officials responded to "many emergency calls for boats in distress" and confirmed that several have sunk.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.