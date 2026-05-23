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Several dreaded terrorists, including HM chief Syed Salahuddin, attend funeral of Pulwama attack mastermind Burhan

Several dreaded terrorists, including HM chief Syed Salahuddin, attend funeral of Pulwama attack mastermind Burhan

Several top terrorists and ISI officials attended the funeral of Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan in Islamabad

Several dreaded terrorists, including HM chief Syed Salahuddin, attend funeral of Pulwama attack mastermind Burhan (X pic)

Pakistan has once again been exposed. Top most wanted terrorists were once again seen together in a terrorist factory. The occasion was the funeral of Hamza Burhan, the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack.

The funeral saw the arrival of several wanted terrorists in Pakistan, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and Al-Badr chief Bakht Zamin Khan. Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar and codenamed “Doctor,” was buried in Islamabad a day after he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

ISI officials also joined

According to videos circulating on social media and local reports, apart from terrorist operatives, officials associated with Pakistan’s ISI were also seen present at the funeral.

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Videos of the funeral procession reportedly showed people heavily armed, carrying AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons. Videos from the area on social media also indicated that several armed operatives affiliated with banned terrorist organizations were also involved.

Burhan was allegedly one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in February 2019. He was declared a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in 2022 after he was involved in several terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Burhan was living in PoK as a teacher

According to officials, he played a key role in radicalizing, recruiting youth, and funding Al-Badr operations from Pakistan. In recent years, Burhan had been living in hiding, working as a teacher in PoK.

Police sources said he was working as the principal of a private college in Muzaffarabad, about 135 kilometers from Islamabad. According to local police, Burhan was attacked Thursday morning as he left the college campus. Unidentified gunmen fired at him from close range, hitting him several times in the head.

Earlier in May 2025, Pakistani army officers, civil bureaucrats and top terrorist leaders had participated in the funerals of terrorists killed during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

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